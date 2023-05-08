UrduPoint.com

Senior EU Official, Oman's Energy Minister Discuss Bloc's Gas Purchasing Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that he held a meeting with Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi to discuss the EU's joint gas purchasing platform and green transition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday that he held a meeting with Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi to discuss the EU's joint gas purchasing platform and green transition.

"Pleased to have met Minister Salim Al Aufi. A forward-looking exchange on the #EUEnergyPlatform and the green transition. A clear potential for Oman's engagement on #AggregateEU for joint gas purchasing, while also exploring collaboration on its potential successor, hydrogen," Sefcovic tweeted.

AggregateEU is the EU's mechanism to aggregate gas demand and make joint purchases at better prices.

It was designed as a central component of the EU Energy Platform to support the bloc's efforts to get rid of Russian gas by switching to more reliable alternatives.

The EU Energy Platform was initiated in April 2022 after the European Council mandated the diversification of the EU's gas imports in an attempt to achieve more independence from Russia's gas. In October 2022, the European Council approved the joint purchase of gas, including by coordinating negotiations with reliable importers.

