Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) hints at reforms in revenue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) Nabeel Javed said on Wednesday that reforms on revenue would be started on priority basis and the performance of officers of all districts would also be reviewed.

Chairing a meeting here, the SMBR added that a special cell would be set up in the Board of Revenue to check the performance of officers and the committee would also pay surprise visits to all districts.

Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq and other officers gave a detailed briefing to SMBR about the department. Board members, Board of Secretaries, PDMA officers, Punjab Land Record Authority also attended the meeting.

SMBR Punjab Nabeel Javed said that steps should be taken to improve service delivery regarding revenue across Punjab and the protection of citizens' rights should be ensured. He said that it was the foremost responsibility of the officers to complete the target of revenue recovery and advanced steps should be taken to ensure the process of digital Gardwari in a timely manner.

He said that the numbering system would be made fully functional and all the members should play their due role for speedy disposal of the pending cases in the revenue courts. Decisions should be made on merit in a short span of time so that citizens could maintain trust in the institution.

The SMBR said that the problems of citizens should be solved on priority basis in revenue service offices and the ongoing development schemes of Punjab should be completed in time. He said that government institutions were for the convenience and ease of the people. Officers should utilize all resources within their jurisdiction for providing relief to the public.

Nabeel Javed said that a master plan of Kachiabadis should be chalked out across Punjab and special steps should be taken to develop the Kachiabadis. He said that corporate farming was the need of the hour and government land would be used for corporate farming and all resources would be utilized to deal with natural calamities.