Senior Member Board Of Revenue (SMBR) Chairs Punjab Land Record Authority's Meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed chaired a departmental affairs meeting of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) here at PLRA Head Office on Monday.

Member Taxes Saqib Manan, the PLRA Director General (DG) Ikramul Haq, Additional DG Shahid Fareed and all officers concerned attended the meeting.

Earlier, the SMBR also inspected various branches and parking stands of the head office. He directed the authorities concerned to renovate the office.

The PLRA DG Ikramul Haq gave a detailed briefing to SMBR about the departmental affairs. He said that the work for online acquisition of Fard was in process and revenue records of Punjab were being digitized.

On this occasion, the SMBR said that revenue reforms were the need of the hour and the establishment of rural centres was a good initiative as these centers were providing revenue facilities to the people at their doorstep. Measures were underway to fully activate non-functional rural centres in Punjab, he added.

The SMBR said that facilities should also be provided to citizens through mobile land record centers. Punjab Land Record Authority was trying to secure revenue records of citizens through digital method and steps were being taken on priority basis to improve service delivery. He said that bribery in land record centers and rural centers would not be tolerated and this would be severely punished. Officers should facilitate citizens, he added.

Later, the SMBR along with Revenue Secretary Shafqatullah Mushtaq paid a surprise visit to the board office to review the ongoing development work.

XEN (Buildings) Fahad Naveed gave a briefing about the development work. On this occasion, the SMBR said that the renovation work should be completed within the timeline and the quality of the material should not be compromised and a full briefing should be given every week in the review meeting. On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Staff, Director Development and other officers were also present.

