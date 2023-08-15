Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed reviewed the state land management system under the Directorate of Land Records (DLR) here Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed reviewed the state land management system under the Directorate of Land Records (DLR) here Tuesday.

Officers from Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Directorate of Land Records (DLR) and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the SMBR issued directives to streamline processes and ensure transparency.

The foremost among these directives was to address the issue of groups unlawfully occupying government land.

Nabil Javed emphasized the zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and nepotism in the land acquisition system. He stated that any instance of bribery and nepotism would be met with immediate disciplinary action. In a bid to enhance efficiency, he mandated the swift dissemination of all rules and regulations related to land acquisition management to all deputy commissioners (DCs).

He also stressed the need for timely registration of areas which were yet to complete their online registration.

He directed the PLRA to expedite the creation of a comprehensive dashboard as this was in line with the commitment to ensure that government projects did not suffer unnecessary delays.

Expressing his vision for citizen-centric governance, he called for establishing accessible and citizen-friendly facilities in government offices. He added that access to accurate information about land holdings was a fundamental right of every citizen.

The meeting concluded with a sense of determination to continue advancing the land management system and making it more responsive, transparent and efficient for the benefit of the citizens of Punjab.