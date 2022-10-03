UrduPoint.com

Senior Minister Chairs 119th PSIC Board Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Senior Minister chairs 119th PSIC Board meeting

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 119th meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Board here at Civil Secretariat on Monday and approved 15 percent increase in the pension of retired employees of the corporation from July 1st 2022 according to the notification of the Finance department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 119th meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) board here at Civil Secretariat on Monday and approved 15 percent increase in the pension of retired employees of the corporation from July 1st 2022 according to the notification of the Finance department.

The meeting also approved an amendment to the rules of business of the PSIC Board, the constitution of the development working party for ODP-funded development projects, and an increase in the fee of legal councils pursuing PSIC cases in courts.

The Board also approved the expansion of the incentive package of waiving off markup on credit schemes for small industries for 2022 and constituted a sub-committee to finalize land lease policy for government small industrial estates. PSIC estimates for 2022-23 also came under discussion.

The senior minister termed small and medium enterprises important for employment generation, and strengthening of the economy and directed to formulate an effective system for the promotion of cottage industry at the grassroots.

He also directed the officers concerned to hold a performance audit of the cluster development initiative, adding that the Board constitution of small industrial estates should be completed without any delay. He warned of taking strict action if wrong report was submitted by any regional director about the colonization of small industrial estates and allied matters.

Mian Aslam Iqbal further directed to take steps for improving industrial-academia linkages to develop and train the best human resources.

Secretary Industries Department, PSIC Managing Director and others attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab July From Government Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape ..

Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape Special Committee

4 minutes ago
 Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakista ..

Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakistan: Khurram Dastgir

4 minutes ago
 IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs fo ..

IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs for Food

4 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Federation of Bosnia and H ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Prime Minister - St ..

4 minutes ago
 Hungarian Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Amen ..

Hungarian Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Amendments Required by EU

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for developing countries, calls ..

Pakistan, speaking for developing countries, calls for addressing multiple econo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.