Senior Moldovan Official Says Technically Possible to Receive Gas From Romania in Winter

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Romania has the technical capacity to supply gas to Moldova during winter, but the amount is under question, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said that in the event that Russian energy giant Gazprom halts gas supplies to Moldova, Romania can provide it with only up to five million cubic meters of gas per day, which is the maximum capacity of the gas pipeline between the two countries.

"Romanian Prime Minister noted that the gas pipeline capacity is five million cubic meters per day, while we consume 150-200 million cubic meters of gas in one winter month depending on the temperature. There is a technical possibility to receive this gas. If the gas pipeline is used to the maximum of its capabilities, we will have enough gas supplies during winter," Spinu told the TVR Moldova broadcaster.

Moldova would like to conclude a long-term contract with Romania, but Bucharest cannot yet say how much gas they can allocate to Chisinau, since the country's storage facilities are about 87% full, the official added.

On October 1, Gazprom blamed Moldova for repeatedly delaying payments for gas supplies, warning that it may terminate the current contract over the country's historic debt. At the same time, Gazprom confirmed that it would pump 5.7 million cubic meters of gas per day to Moldova in October, as Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with the inflation reaching the 20-year record of 33.5% in mid summer.

Rising gas prices fueled protests in the country in May and once again in September, with the Moldovan opposition and regional authorities calling on Chisinau to engage in talks with Russia to revise energy prices.