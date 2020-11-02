MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The fact that the Group of Twenty (G20) can now handle global priority issues is evidence that G7 is no longer a fit format for tackling economic problems of global significance, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, said on Monday.

On March 26, G20 heads of state convened for an extraordinary virtual summit to discuss global economic challenges against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fact that G20 has reached the highest level today underlines that G7 from now on can no longer solve global economic issues," Slutsky said at a virtual meeting of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary committee.

According to the Russian lawmaker, G20 signifies an "open recognition of the modern world's multipolarity."

Slutsky also hailed G20 as a good example of coordination between Russia and China, describing it as a platform which "retains flexibility and has ratification rules" and which also reflects Moscow's and Beijing's understanding of the principles of a multipolar world order.

The next meeting of G20 leaders is scheduled for November 21-22.