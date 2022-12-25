Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Citizens Who Left Country Should Be Stripped Off Preferences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday that it is necessary to cancel preferences for Russian citizens that have left the country and introduce an increased tax rate.

"It is right to cancel preferences for those who have left Russia and introduce an increased tax rate for them," Volodin said on Telegram.

The work to amend the relevant changes is already underway, the speaker specified.

Thousands of Russians left for neighboring countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21. The partial mobilization required only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists. It was declared over on October 29.