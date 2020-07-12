UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Staff Leave Gaming Firm Ubisoft In Harassment Probe

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:40 AM

Senior staff leave gaming firm Ubisoft in harassment probe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Gaming company Ubisoft's second most powerful executive is among senior staff to have left the firm as it pursues an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations, it said Sunday.

Last month the French company, one of the world's largest video game publishers whose portfolio includes Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, launched a probe after allegations of sexual misconduct were shared online.

Serge Hascoet, chief creative officer and the company's second-in-command, has now resigned along with human resources director Cecile Cornet, Ubisoft said in a statement.

"Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees," said CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot.

"This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviours are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised -- and never will," he said.

Guillemot will take over Hascoet's role temporarily as he oversees a staffing overhaul, the statement said.

The managing director of the company's Canadian branch, Yannis Mallat, also stepped down.

"The recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him (Mallat) to continue in this position," the company said.

The announcement follows the departures of another two top executives earlier in July, after current and former employees used social media to denounce predatory behaviour by managers.

- Twitter accusations - Ubisoft, which counts 18,000 employees worldwide, is the latest video game company to face sexual harassment allegations.

The global game industry has been dogged by criticism over its treatment of women in both games and real life.

This was encapsulated in the so-called "gamergate" controversy in the United States in 2014, which saw critics of the way women were depicted in games receive death and rape threats, prompting calls to reform the industry's culture.

The allegations made against Ubisoft on Twitter last month accused managers in the company's Toronto and Montreal studios of sexual misconduct, and denounced an allegedly toxic work environment for women.

Accusations also targeted managers in Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States, with some of the alleged incidents going back years.

Some named the alleged perpetrators, and many accused the company of failing to respond to staff complaints and even promoting those accused of wrongdoing.

"I am a former employee and they swept every claim of sexual harassment under the rug," read one tweet.

Alleged incidents include a creative director licking the face of a female co-worker during an office party, and a manager demanding oral sex from a colleague.

"Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that leaders across the company manage their teams with the utmost respect," Guillemot said on Sunday.

bur-kaf/axn

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Canada Social Media Twitter Company Toronto Oral Brazil Bulgaria United States July Women Sunday From Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

9 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

11 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

12 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.