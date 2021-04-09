(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Uruskyy has discussed with Brazilian Ambassador in Kiev Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta cooperation between the countries in the aircraft industry, the Ukrainian ministry said on Friday.

"On April 9, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Uruskyy held an official meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil in Ukraine and Moldova Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further steps to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and Brazil, in particular discussing cooperation in the aircraft industry," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian official, the two countries have a powerful aviation industrial potential, therefore, the cooperation in the field can open new prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the ministry added.