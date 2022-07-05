Senior US diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed, Regional Policy Lead U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Washington DC Gaia Self, Political and Economic Chief US Consulate Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with the business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed, Regional Policy Lead U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Washington DC Gaia Self, Political and Economic Chief US Consulate Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with the business community.

The delegates exchanged views with the members in domains of enhancing bilateral trade, socio-economic growth and prospects of entering joint ventures.

Dilawar Syed stressed the need for enhanced dialogue between private sectors of both sides to explore and capitalize on mutually beneficial opportunities.

He expressed his willingness to play the enabling role in the creation of effective linkages between the business communities of Pakistan and the USA.

President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) highlighted the significance of the trading partnership with the USA.

President SCCI gave a briefing on the city of Sialkot, its industrial dynamism, the roadmap for economic development, and women empowerment.

On the occasion, he gave a briefing on the project of the Sialkot Industrial Zone to facilitate Joint Ventures and to take the industry of Sialkot to the next level.

Dilawar Syed appreciated the progress of the city over the years and scores of projects undertaken under the umbrella of the SCCI.