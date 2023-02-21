Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir termed "Kuwait visit" successful

Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir termed the visit of SCCI's trade delegation to Kuwait successful

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir termed the visit of SCCI's trade delegation to Kuwait successful.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SVP SCCI said that the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which both the concerned chambers reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation for increasing bilateral trade.

"We are determined that the bilateral trade between Kuwait and Pakistan will have positive impact in the future", he added.

He highlighted that Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry provided our exhibitors free of charge stalls in the exhibition.