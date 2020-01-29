UrduPoint.com
Senior Vice President WCCI Resigns

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President (SVP) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Ms Asiya Jehangir Khan has resigned from her post on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, Asiya Jehangir who is also former Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, sited involvement of Ms Fitrat Bilour, former President of WCCI, in affairs of women chamber as reason behind her resignation.

"Fitrat Bilour was making undue involvement in affairs of WCCI chamber and baring me from performing duty therefore I decided to resign from the post," alleges Asiya Jehangir in the statement.

In such circumstances I consider assuming of importance post of SVP WCCI as useless and relinquishing the charge in protest, she said.

