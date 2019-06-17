UrduPoint.com
Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) -based weekly inflation goes up 0.31pc

The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 13, for the combined income group, witnessed increase of 0.31 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on June 13, for the combined income group, witnessed increase of 0.31 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 257.63 points against 256.83 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 235.50 points in last week to 236.88 points, showing growth of 0.59 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.12 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 11.13 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001-12,000, Rs 12,001-18,000, 18,001-35,000 and above Rs 35000 per month increased by 0.

44 percent,0.36 percent, 0.28 percent , and 0.23 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 8 items registered decrease, while that of 20 items increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The items which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, chicken, bananas, LPG Cylinder, eggs, Chilly (red), masoor pulse and gram pulseThe items which recorded increase in their average prices included cigarettes, potatoes, sugar, moong pulse, wheat flour, garlic, gur, soap, mash pulse, bread, wheat, mutton, milk (fresh), curd, beef, cooked beef, kerosene oil, vegetable ghee, onions and mustard oil.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included rice (basmati broken), rice (irri-6), milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt (powdered), tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

