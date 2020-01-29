UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sentiments Among Germany Exporters Suffers Setback At Start Of Year

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:43 PM

Sentiments among Germany exporters suffers setback at start of year

At the start of the year, sentiment among German exporters deteriorated as the IFO indicator for Germany's export industry decreased from 2.0 points to 0.9 points, the ifo Institute announced on Wednesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :At the start of the year, sentiment among German exporters deteriorated as the IFO indicator for Germany's export industry decreased from 2.0 points to 0.9 points, the ifo Institute announced on Wednesday.

Although uncertainty in world markets had recently declined, the improved situation had not yet resulted in an improved order situation for German exporters, IFO Institute said.

The mood was "particularly bleak" among German data processing and optical equipment manufacturers as well as the pharmaceutical industry and food and producers of beverages.

Among Germany's car manufacturers and automotive suppliers, there was "growing skepticism" about whether international sales could be increased, according to IFO.

A positive development was only seen by a growing number of companies in the chemical and furniture industry that reported additional international orders.

On Monday, the monthly IFO's business climate index which reflects the economic sentiment of around 9,000 German companies had already seen a decline although analysts had expected the index to rise. "The German economy is starting the year in a cautious mood", said Clemens Fuest, president of the ifo Institute.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business German Car Germany Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

13 minutes ago

Ayesha on journey to attain success in Cricket

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Signed Memorandum on Strategic Cooper ..

3 minutes ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

25 minutes ago

Two Japanese Nationals Evacuated From Wuhan Displa ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for promotion of Urdu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.