Sentiments among Germany exporters suffers setback at start of year

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :At the start of the year, sentiment among German exporters deteriorated as the IFO indicator for Germany's export industry decreased from 2.0 points to 0.9 points, the ifo Institute announced on Wednesday.

Although uncertainty in world markets had recently declined, the improved situation had not yet resulted in an improved order situation for German exporters, IFO Institute said.

The mood was "particularly bleak" among German data processing and optical equipment manufacturers as well as the pharmaceutical industry and food and producers of beverages.

Among Germany's car manufacturers and automotive suppliers, there was "growing skepticism" about whether international sales could be increased, according to IFO.

A positive development was only seen by a growing number of companies in the chemical and furniture industry that reported additional international orders.

On Monday, the monthly IFO's business climate index which reflects the economic sentiment of around 9,000 German companies had already seen a decline although analysts had expected the index to rise. "The German economy is starting the year in a cautious mood", said Clemens Fuest, president of the ifo Institute.