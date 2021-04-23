UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Authorities Seize $22 Million In Cryptocurrency From Tax Delinquents - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Seoul Authorities Seize $22 Million in Cryptocurrency From Tax Delinquents - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Seoul metropolitan government has seized the cryptocurrencies of nearly 680 people who failed to pay their taxes, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

The cryptocurrencies of 1,566 individuals and heads of companies in three cryptocurrency exchanges were found by the tax collection department, the news agency reported, citing the city government.

More than 25 billion won ($22 million) in virtual assets from 676 people were seized by the city government.

After the city authorities arrested these funds, 118 taxpayers paid back 1.26 billion won. The city government said that the virtual assets of the other suspects would also be tracked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Seoul Cryptocurrency From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

35 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

38 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

44 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

1 hour ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

50 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.