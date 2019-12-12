UrduPoint.com
Seoul-Moscow-Pyongyang Economic Cooperation To Promote Peace On Peninsula - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) South Korea's Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said Thursday that trilateral economic cooperation between Russia, North Korea and South Korea will promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee said that there were three important regional projects with Russia, including the one on connecting the Trans-Korean Railway to the Trans-Siberian Railway, which would establish a direct cargo route from the Korean Peninsula all the way to Europe across Russia. Moreover, the ambassador mentioned construction of a gas pipeline through North Korean territory and establishment of a power grid connecting Russia with the Northeast Asian electricity network.

"I hope that in the near future, South Korea, North Korea and Russia will be able to successfully implement these projects. I must say that this trilateral economic cooperation will contribute to the establishment of permanent peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and will ensure the joint prosperity of South Korea, North Korea and Russia," Lee said.

The ambassador stated that all three projects were currently difficult to implement due to the UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang, but the countries should be ready to start these projects as soon as the sanctions would be lifted.

