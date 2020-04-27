UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul To Allocate Over $400Mln For COVID-19 Health Projects In Emerging Nations - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:03 PM

Seoul to Allocate Over $400Mln for COVID-19 Health Projects in Emerging Nations - Reports

South Korea will allocate over $400 million to emerging nations for projects aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Monday, citing Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) South Korea will allocate over $400 million to emerging nations for projects aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Monday, citing Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

According to Yonhap news agency, the remarks were made at a meeting with economy-related ministers. The funds will be allocated through the country's Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

The finance minister told the meeting that South Korea would also postpone debt payments worth $110 million for 26 nations in the wake of the economic problems caused by the pandemic.

Earlier in April, the South Korean government announced the creation of a stabilization fund worth 40 trillion won ($32.4 billion) to additionally support the country's key industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the government plans to allocate 10 trillion won to implement an emergency employment stabilization policy in order to actively address possible shocks in the labor market.

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,738 while the death toll is 243, according to the health authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea April Market Media Government Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

11 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

12 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

12 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

11 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.