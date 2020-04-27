Seoul to Allocate Over $400Mln for COVID-19 Health Projects in Emerging Nations - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) South Korea will allocate over $400 million to emerging nations for projects aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Monday, citing Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

According to Yonhap news agency, the remarks were made at a meeting with economy-related ministers. The funds will be allocated through the country's Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

The finance minister told the meeting that South Korea would also postpone debt payments worth $110 million for 26 nations in the wake of the economic problems caused by the pandemic.

Earlier in April, the South Korean government announced the creation of a stabilization fund worth 40 trillion won ($32.4 billion) to additionally support the country's key industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the government plans to allocate 10 trillion won to implement an emergency employment stabilization policy in order to actively address possible shocks in the labor market.

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,738 while the death toll is 243, according to the health authorities.