Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Seoul stock exchange closed down more than one percent Wednesday after South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly declared then lifted martial law overnight.

The Kospi composite index tumbled 1.44 percent, or 36.10 points, to 2,464.00 after initially falling 2.3 percent at the open, while shares in the country's biggest company Samsung Electronics finished down 0.93 percent, having initially dived more than three percent.

The Korean won, which tumbled to a two-year low around 1,444 per dollar on the declaration, pared its losses to sit around 1,410 in the afternoon.

Traders took heart from the country's central bank and finance ministry saying they were ready to provide sufficient liquidity to financial markets to ensure stability to Asia's number-three economy.

"As announced together with the government, it has been decided to temporarily supply sufficient liquidity until the financial and foreign exchange markets stabilise," the Bank of Korea said.

It added that "the range of securities eligible for (repo) transactions and the target institutions will be expanded".

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who is also the Minister of Economy and Finance, said financial authorities will keep international partners informed about developments.

"In order to ease concerns about our economic situation, we will closely communicate with international credit rating agencies, major countries such as the US, domestic economic organisations and financial markets, and share the situation," he said.