SEPA stops unauthorized sintered iron ore plant in Malir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) stopped the environmentally unauthorized sintered iron ore plant at district Malir near Gagghar Phattak area on Friday evening.

According to information, a district Malir monitoring team of SEPA found that an environmental hazard producing plant operational in vicinity of Ghagghar Phattak area, without obtaining any NoC from the provincial environmental regulator in such non environmental friendly manners.

It was also creating multiple environmental related issues like heavy release of smoke, dust and toxic emissions in air.

Moreover it was also effecting negatively on fauna and flora.

District Incharge of Malir, Muneer Ahmed Abbasi along with Nadeem Qureshi Environmental Inspector took an action under Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and stopped the operation on the spot with the help of local police.

Director General SEPA Naeem Mughal appreciated the timely action of SEPA team.

He said that on the directives of CM's Advisor on Environment and Climate Change Barrister Murtuza Wahab strict action is being taken against all such environmental hazardous activities.