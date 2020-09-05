UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPA Stops Unauthorized Sintered Iron Ore Plant In Malir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:47 PM

SEPA stops unauthorized sintered iron ore plant in Malir

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) stopped the environmentally unauthorized sintered iron ore plant at district Malir near Gagghar Phattak area on Friday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) stopped the environmentally unauthorized sintered iron ore plant at district Malir near Gagghar Phattak area on Friday evening.

According to information, a district Malir monitoring team of SEPA found that an environmental hazard producing plant operational in vicinity of Ghagghar Phattak area, without obtaining any NoC from the provincial environmental regulator in such non environmental friendly manners.

It was also creating multiple environmental related issues like heavy release of smoke, dust and toxic emissions in air.

Moreover it was also effecting negatively on fauna and flora.

District Incharge of Malir, Muneer Ahmed Abbasi along with Nadeem Qureshi Environmental Inspector took an action under Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and stopped the operation on the spot with the help of local police.

Director General SEPA Naeem Mughal appreciated the timely action of SEPA team.

He said that on the directives of CM's Advisor on Environment and Climate Change Barrister Murtuza Wahab strict action is being taken against all such environmental hazardous activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Police Malir All From

Recent Stories

US blogger challenges rejection of her visa before ..

18 minutes ago

ERC team inspects work progress in development pro ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Speak for Peacef ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for rehabilitation of flood affe ..

3 minutes ago

Minsk Police Say Arrested Some Participants of Una ..

3 minutes ago

PM announces Rs 1100 bln package for Karachi

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.