UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Separate SEZ For Chinese To Be Set Up'

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

'Separate SEZ for Chinese to be set up'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The government has decided to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Chinese investors in Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC).

The FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this to the media here Sunday. He added that the project would be completed within two years.

All development work of this Special Economic Zone would be carried out by Chinese companies, he said, adding that these companies would also market the SEZ and bring Chinese investors here.

Mian Kashif said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City had now become the most preferred destination for Chinese in terms of investment.

He said that only Chinese investors would be allowed to relocate their industries to that SEZ. Industry relocating in AIIC includes automobile, ceramics, steel and light engineering, he said and asserted that 30 companies had already invested more than Rs one billion in the M3 industrial city, another project by FIEDMC.

"Several Chinese companies are in touch with us to invest in the AIIC. Creation of a separate SEZ for Chinese will bring more investments and promote industrialisation in Pakistan," he mentioned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad China Company Sunday Market Media Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

21 minutes ago

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

1 hour ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.