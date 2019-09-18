Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System From Naftogaz to be Completed by Year-end

The Ukrainian government-approved plan for the separation of the Ukrainian gas transportation system from Naftogaz will make it possible to complete this process by the end of the year, the Ukrainian cabinet said Wednesday

"The approval of the Naftogaz unbundling model will allow us to continue the procedures started earlier and to complete them by the end of 2019," it said.