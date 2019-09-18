UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEPB Board Approves Amendments In Exchange Traded Funds Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:33 PM

SEPB Board approves Amendments in Exchange Traded Funds Regulations

The Securities and Exchange Policy Board (SEPB) approved amendments in the Exchange Traded Funds Regulations, amongst several other recommendations of the regulations committee of the Board,in order to facilitate launch of an Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Policy board (SEPB) approved amendments in the Exchange Traded Funds Regulations, amongst several other recommendations of the regulations committee of the Board,in order to facilitate launch of an Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

The Policy Board, which have been revamped to add flexibility for fund managers to appoint separate intermediaries for performing the functions of market maker and authorized participant, said a press release issued by SECP here on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Policy Board (SEPB) met here at the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Headquarters under the Chairmanship of Professor Khalid Mirza.

The Policy Board welcomed the new Chairman, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Aamir Khan and accredited his joining to the improvement in the stock market and development of new initiatives.

The Policy Board reviewed the implementation of its decisions of previous meetings and was satisfied with the overall workings of the Commission.

The Chairman and the Board commended Aamir Khan for ensuring that the decisions have been implemented in an expeditious and progressive manner.

This shall enable fund managers for on boarding market makers easily which are now subject to rationalized regulations that aim to reduce cumbersome requirements and decrease the cost of doing business for market makers.

In addition to regulatory changes, system level modifications have also been made to enable market makers for performing their functions seamlessly with minimum inventory.

The approved regulatory amendments aim to provide maximum facilitation to fund managers and market makers through streamlined regulatory requirements based on international benchmarks.

Other approvals of the Policy Board include: Amendments in Futures Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2018 which provide relaxation in education requirement of CEO, elimination of the requirement of NCB, deletion of the requirement of wealth statement, and reduction in frequency of reports by compliance officer.

Amendments in the Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2016 extending the timeline for complying with financial resource requirements till December 2019, and deletion of requirement to submit certificate of commencement of business.

Amendments in CDC Regulations - Reforms in CDC Regulatory Framework for ease of doing business by direct credit of securities in the CDS issued by way of right issue of public unlisted and private companies; relaxation in appointment of independent Transfer Agent by private and single member companies.

PSX to act as the sole front line regulator and may draw upon the assistance of NCCPL and CDC to outsource the compliance function of psx, to the extent of supervision or conducting any investigation, inspection or inquiry and monitoring compliance of securities brokers.

The Policy Board was also given a presentation by the Commission pertaining to the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations including instances of penalties imposed in various cases.

The Policy Board directed that the FATF guidelines should be followed but the focus should remain on the areas that are critical to curb the menace of financing of terrorism/money laundering and we should take care not to affect business activity.

The Securities and Exchange Policy Board, in pursuance of Section 12 of the Act 1997, comprises ex-officio members of the Ministries of Finance, Commerce, and Law, SBP, SECP and persons of eminence from the private sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Education Aamir Khan May December 2016 2018 2019 Market Commerce Financial Action Task Force From Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Air Arabia’s inaugural flight lands at Vienna In ..

5 minutes ago

DG, SBP to inspect sports development schemes

1 minute ago

Russia Launches Plant to Replace Imported Parts fo ..

1 minute ago

Cash, gold ornaments looted in Sialkot

1 minute ago

UAF students proceed to China for PhD

1 minute ago

Fire Kills More Than 20 Children in Liberian Board ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.