September 30 is deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Last date of filing income tax returns is coming Monday (September 30, 2019), after finishing the deadline Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) would start raids and also impose 40,000 rupees fine on the people failed to submit their returns.

This was stated by the Regional Income Tax Commissioner Hazara, Moin ud Din Ismail while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club on Friday.

He further said that after September 30, 2019, they would start a massive drive against the non-tax payers including doctors, hospitals, real estate, plaza and schools' owners and also conduct their audit. People those are living in one Kanal house, having 1000 cc car, paying 0.5 million rupees commercial bills and receiving more than 0.4 million salary annually have to submit their tax returns, adding the commissioner said.

Moin ud Din revealed that they have served notices to the 2200 people those have transacted millions of rupees and also ordered to present the record of Bamami accounts and property. The regional income tax office Abbottabad would remain open on weekly off to serve the masses, he said.

Giving the details of the of ongoing activities of the regional office he said that following the government policy to make the citizens responsible we have issued 6700 National Tax Numbers (NTN) in the region while during the same period last year only 1450 NTN was issued.

The tax commissioner said that last year there was only 16 sales tax filer in the region and now the number increased up to 212 whereas the tax returns have also increased from 1500 to 6500.

Talking about the government employees tax returns Moin ud Din said we have introduced easy one page tax return and have also trained many departments, we are also giving training to the commerce, law, graduation and MBA students and offered the educational institutions heads for the training of filling the tax returns in their institutions as the employees get the opportunity at their serving place for filing the tax returns.

In Abbottabad FBR has served notices to the 2200 people on account of bank transactions and 21000 people for tax evasion, without NTN people have to pay double taxes on purchase and sale of property cars and others, he said.