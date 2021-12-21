Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia Seal Free Labor Market Agreement

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev signed a trilateral free labor market agreement on Tuesday as part of the Open Balkan economic initiative

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev signed a trilateral free labor market agreement on Tuesday as part of the Open Balkan economic initiative.

In recent years, Serbia's Vucic has been promoting the idea of establishing a single regional market of goods, services and labor in the Western Balkans an initiative mirroring the Schengen Area. Albania and North Macedonia supported the initiative by signing a set of agreements, but the COVID-19 pandemic and elections in member states are stalling the implementation of the initiative.

Tuesday's agreement paves the way for a uniform work permit across the three jurisdictions, the Serbian national television said.

Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia signed a total of five agreements on Tuesday, according to the report. This includes the integration of their digital systems for the identification of citizens, cooperation on veterinary and phytosanitary safety, cooperation of accreditation agencies, and two agreements on recognition of documents of economic entities in the security field.

The Albanian opposition criticized the new agreements and burned the Serbian flag installed on one of the main boulevards of Tirana, the Albanian capital where the three leaders met to ink the deal. The Albanian police detained those responsible, and the president said that they "should be ashamed" of their actions. Rama reaffirmed his support for the Open Balkan initiative, saying that it is in "strategic interests of all Albanians and Albania as a whole."

In June, the three presidents signed deals easing import and export regulations, movement of labor and cooperation during emergencies. At the signing ceremony, Rama said he had difficulty understanding why Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and self-proclaimed Kosovo resisted joining. He rejected speculations that the Open Balkan initiative is an attempt to re-establish Yugoslavia.