Serbia Expects to Get First Supplies of Russian Gas Via TurkStream by End of 2020 - Vucic

Serbia is hoping to get the first gas supplies from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline by the end of the year, President Alexander Vucic told Sputnik on Tuesday

"I hope by the end of the year. We have done our work ... now we are waiting for the Bulgarian side to complete its work and connect the pipelines.

And then, I hope, we will get the first volumes of gas by the end of the year," Vucic said.

The TurkStream project consists of two pipelines, each capable of transporting 15.75 billion cubic meters (556 billion cubic feet) a year, with its first leg delivering gas to Turkish consumers and the second to Southern and Southeast Europe.

Serbia's state-owned gas company Srbijaga announced the completion of the 250-mile segment of TurkStream in Serbia on December 25, 2019.