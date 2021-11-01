Serbia Forced to Import 5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Hungary - Srbijagas

Serbia was forced to import five million cubic meters of gas from Hungary and use resources from its own storage facilities after an accident on the pipeline in Bulgaria, Srbijagas CEO Dusan Bajatovic told Sputnik on Monday

Srbijagas ensured the urgent export of gas from Hungary in the amount of 5 million cubic meters. Today we expect the complete stabilization of the supply of gas to the Serbian market at 16:00 (15:00 GMT). We can do the same in the following days," Bajatovic said, adding that the company had to use gas kept in one storage facility as well.