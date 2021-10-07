Serbia Hopes to Receive Russian Gas at Favorable Price This Winter - Minister

Serbia counts on Russia's assistance in energy supplies this winter and hopes to receive gas at a favorable price, Minister for Innovative and Technological Development Nenad Popovic said on Thursday

ZLABITOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Serbia counts on Russia's assistance in energy supplies this winter and hopes to receive gas at a favorable price, Minister for Innovative and Technological Development Nenad Popovic said on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has arrived in the Balkan country to participate in the meeting of the intergovernmental committee of Russia and Serbia, which takes place on October 6-7 in the Zlatibor town.

"We are facing this difficult energy situation throughout Europe, all over the world. And our companies are negotiating on gas supplies to Serbia. I am sure that you, Yuri Ivanovich (Borisov), and your government and President (Vladimir) Putin, that you will support Serbia as much as possible, and we will have gas this winter, and that we will have a favorable price," Popovic said during the meeting.