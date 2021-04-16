Serbia Is Interested in Ramping Up Russian Gas Supply - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia is interested in increasing the volume of Russian gas import, and will certainly discuss this with the partners, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the top diplomat, Serbia is interested in receiving more gas, since its needs are "increasing from year to year" amid a continuing economic growth and a growing interest from foreign investors.

"That means that we have vital needs for the increase of the gas delivered to Serbia. And I am quite sure that we are going to talk about that with our Russian partners. And that the fact that we have realized one strategically important project such as the Turkish Stream ... is giving us hope that the supply of the natural gas is going to be [carried out] on ordinary basis .

.. and Serbia is going to have much higher security in the field of energy supply," Selakovic said.

The foreign minister also pointed to Serbia's interest in Russian natural gas specifically, in light of its desire to adapt the energy use to the "green agenda."

Selakovic also announced that the bilateral economic cooperation commission would discuss the agreement on Russian natural gas deliveries, which was signed in October 2012 and expires later this year.

"I am quite sure that it is going to be one of the issues discussed by the mixed intergovernmental committee for trade and economic cooperation ... Serbiagas and Gazpromneft are going to discuss it. And I believe that they are going to reach the agreement as soon as possible," Selakovic concluded.