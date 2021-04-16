UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Is Interested In Ramping Up Russian Gas Supply - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Serbia Is Interested in Ramping Up Russian Gas Supply - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia is interested in increasing the volume of Russian gas import, and will certainly discuss this with the partners, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the top diplomat, Serbia is interested in receiving more gas, since its needs are "increasing from year to year" amid a continuing economic growth and a growing interest from foreign investors.

"That means that we have vital needs for the increase of the gas delivered to Serbia. And I am quite sure that we are going to talk about that with our Russian partners. And that the fact that we have realized one strategically important project such as the Turkish Stream ... is giving us hope that the supply of the natural gas is going to be [carried out] on ordinary basis .

.. and Serbia is going to have much higher security in the field of energy supply," Selakovic said.

The foreign minister also pointed to Serbia's interest in Russian natural gas specifically, in light of its desire to adapt the energy use to the "green agenda."

Selakovic also announced that the bilateral economic cooperation commission would discuss the agreement on Russian natural gas deliveries, which was signed in October 2012 and expires later this year.

"I am quite sure that it is going to be one of the issues discussed by the mixed intergovernmental committee for trade and economic cooperation ... Serbiagas and Gazpromneft are going to discuss it. And I believe that they are going to reach the agreement as soon as possible," Selakovic concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Moscow Russia Visit Serbia October Gas From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

8 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

30 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

35 minutes ago

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

50 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.