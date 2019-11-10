Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania Approve Common Market Principles - Government

(@imziishan)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia agreed on the principles of a common economic space in the western Balkans, which they approved with a special declaration, the government of North Macedonia said on Sunday.

The trilateral meeting of Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is taking place in the Macedonian resort city of Ohrid on November 9-10.

Prior to holding the Western Balkan leaders' forum on Sunday, Zaev, Rama and Vucic approved the declaration with a list of priorities and measures to improve regional cooperation, the government statement read.

It added that the ultimate goal of joint economic space in the Western Balkans is the accession of all its member states to the European Union.