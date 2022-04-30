UrduPoint.com

Serbia Raises Cap On Retail Fuel Prices To Cope With Rising Cost Of Living

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022

The Serbian trade ministry capped retail fuel prices on Friday for the third time in two months to offset increases in the cost of living amid rising energy prices

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Serbian trade ministry capped retail fuel prices on Friday for the third time in two months to offset increases in the cost of living amid rising energy prices.

The price of euro diesel will be pegged at 206.20 dinars ($1.85) per liter and euro premium BMB 95 at 184 dinars for a week starting Friday. Gas stations do not sell more than 60 liters per customer.

The government also revised price limits on basic foodstuff and petroleum products to cut excise tax rate for petroleum derivatives to 15% from the initially decreed 20%.

Staple food prices will remain frozen for two months. Prices of sugar, flour, sunflower oil and pork will be pegged at the level of last November, while the price of pasteurized milk with a 2.8% share of fat will be fixed at 113.99 dinars per liter.

