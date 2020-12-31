UrduPoint.com
Serbia Receives First 4.9Mln Cubic Feet Of Gas Through TurkStream Pipeline - State Company

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Serbia Receives First 4.9Mln Cubic Feet of Gas Through TurkStream Pipeline - State Company

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Serbia has received its first 140,000 cubic meters (4.9 million cubic feet) of gas through the recently constructed extension of the TurkStream pipeline, Dusan Bajatovic, the general manager of the state-owned natural gas company Srbijagas, said on Wednesday.

"The system was tested yesterday, and today the first supplies of gas were transported through the interconnector [the gas pipeline connecting with the Bulgarian network]. In total, 140,000 cubic meters of gas were transported and it is clear that the whole system is working," Bajatovic said during an appearance on state television.

The general manager of the national gas company said that 13.

88 billion cubic meters of gas will travel through the pipeline to Serbia. The price at which Serbia buys gas is also set to fall by 35 percent throughout the first two quarters of 2021, Bajatovic said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 15, said that Belgrade was expecting to begin receiving Russian gas through the pipeline before the end of the year.

The construction of the 250-mile-long extension linking Serbia to the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to Turkey and the Balkans, was completed in December 2019.

