Serbia, Russia In Talks Over New Long-Term Deal On Gas Supply - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:56 PM

Serbia and Russia are negotiating a new long-term contract between Gazprom and Srbiyagaz, and Belgrade hopes that gas prices will be favorable, Minister for Innovative and Technological Development Nenad Popovic said on Thursday

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has arrived in the Balkan country to participate in the meeting of the intergovernmental committee of Russia and Serbia, which takes place on October 6-7 in the Zlatibor town.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has arrived in the Balkan country to participate in the meeting of the intergovernmental committee of Russia and Serbia, which takes place on October 6-7 in the Zlatibor town.

"Negotiations are underway on a new long-term contract between Gazprom and Srbiyagaz, Mr. Borisov, a great friend of Serbia, assured me that it will be warm in Serbia this winter, there will be gas. Negotiations continue, we are confident that the price, as always given by Russia for Serbia, will be favorable," Popovic said during the meeting.

