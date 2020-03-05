UrduPoint.com
Serbia Sees Attempts To Stop TurkStream Laying Through Bulgaria - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Serbia can see attempts to block the laying of the TurkStream gas pipeline through the Bulgarian territory, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday, adding that attempts to impose pressure on Belgrade would not succeed.

"The construction of TurkStream is ongoing. And one part of the pipeline goes through Bulgaria.

We are now waiting for gas from storage in Bulgaria [to reach] the Bulgarian border with Serbia. This is extremely important for us. But now we feel a lot of pressure. There are attempts to even stop this project. But attempts to pressure us will not succeed," Dacic said.

The foreign minister also said that Belgrade always supported the implementation of the TurkStream project and never sided with countries imposing sanctions on Russia.

