Serbia To Receive Gas From Partners During Gas Pipeline Repairs In Bulgaria- State Company

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:10 PM

Serbia reached an agreement with partners on gas supplies for the next few days when repairs will be carried out at the gas pipeline in Bulgaria, head of state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Serbia reached an agreement with partners on gas supplies for the next few days when repairs will be carried out at the gas pipeline in Bulgaria, head of state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bajatovic told Sputnik that Serbia was forced to export 5 million cubic meters of gas from Hungary and to use its own underground gas storage reserves due to the pipeline accident. Gas supplies from Bulgaria did not resume this morning contrary to Bajatovic's expectations.

"We and our partners have reached an agreement that today and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, although I hope this will not be needed, Serbia will be supplied with gas. Our reserves currently total 400 million cubic meters," Bajatovic said on air of tv Pink broadcaster.

Gas supplies from Bulgaria are expected to be resumed by midnight, the Srbijagas chief added.

