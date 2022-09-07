Serbia Would Face Disaster If Had Not Stockpiled Russian Gas - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) If Serbia had not stockpiled Russian gas in May-June and had not participated in the construction of the Balkan Stream, the continuation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the country would have faced disaster now, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said during the visit of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president is on a visit to Belgrade, where he held talks with the Serbian president on Wednesday. After that, members of government delegations signed a number of documents.

"Many people laughed at me when I talked about this in May-June, but now it's clear that it was a salvation that we bought gas then. Otherwise, now it would be a complete disaster for us, I'm talking about buying gas on the market. That's why we signed an annex to the agreement with the Russians. And if the gas pipeline had not been built, we would now be without ga,s without the TurkStream, or the Balkan Stream, and would have 8-12 hours of power outages, which is not the case now," Vucic said at a joint press conference.