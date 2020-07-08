Serbian Authorities Allocate $2.6Bln to Help Revive Economy Amid COVID-19 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Serbian authorities have allocated 2.35 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) to help revive the country's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

"The country paid the minimum wage to more than a million people employed, and total assistance to the economy amounted to about 278 billion dinars, that is 2.35 billion euros," Vucic said at a press conference.

The leader added that another 100 million euros would be invested in the construction of highways in the country despite the crisis.

In addition, starting Friday, curfew will be imposed again, the president said, noting that as of now, about 4,000 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, while medical facilities are almost full in the capital.

So far, the number of those infected has reached 16,719 since the start of the pandemic, while the death toll has increased to 330 with 13 fatalities being registered over the past day, which marks the highest daily number so far.