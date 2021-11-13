Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday about hoping to reach an understanding regarding gas prices and agree on increasing the supply of Russian gas to Serbia during an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday about hoping to reach an understanding regarding gas prices and agree on increasing the supply of Russian gas to Serbia during an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am sure that we will find solutions to three gas-related issues. It is the gas price, it is the quantity ... We have to agree on larger gas supply volumes, as we have the fastest-growing economy in Europe," Vucic told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.