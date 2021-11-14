UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Hopes To Reach Agreement On Gas Prices During Meeting With Putin

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday about hoping to reach an understanding regarding gas prices and agree on increasing the supply of Russian gas to Serbia during an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am sure that we will find solutions to three gas-related issues. It is the gas price, it is the quantity ... We have to agree on larger gas supply volumes, as we have the fastest-growing economy in Europe," Vucic told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Price Serbia Gas YouTube

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

29 minutes ago
 Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5 ..

Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5: medics

29 minutes ago
 Football: European 2022 World Cup qualifying resul ..

Football: European 2022 World Cup qualifying results

59 minutes ago
 New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 58 dead: police

New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 58 dead: police

59 minutes ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.