Serbian President Says Will Ask Putin For More Gas Deliveries On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that on Saturday, he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the volumes of gas sold to his country.

"Tomorrow, I will talk to Putin again. We will ask for additional gas volumes," Vucic told the tv Prva broadcaster on Friday.

On Monday, head of the Srbijagas energy company Dusan Bajatovic started negotiations with the Gazprom leadership in St. Petersburg on the deliveries of additional 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day as the country needs 10 million cubic meters per day.

On December 8, Vucic said that he had already discussed additional gas supplies with Gazprom. A day earlier, the Russian energy giant said that that within the first 11 months of this year, it had exported 57 percent more gas to Serbia than during the entire 2020.

