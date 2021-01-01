UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Takes Part In Ceremony Launching Gas Via TurkStream Through Serbia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Serbian President Takes Part in Ceremony Launching Gas Via TurkStream Through Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Serbian President Alexander Vucic on Friday morning attended a ceremony dedicated to the launch of Russian gas into the Serbian gas transmission system via Bulgaria from the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Dusan Bajatovic, the director of the state-owned natural gas company Srbijagas, and Russian ambassador in Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko took part in the ceremony that was held in the northern Gospodinci village.

"This is of great importance for Serbia, thank you for your completed work," Vucic said after inspecting the infrastructure.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Bulgaria Serbia Gas From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 1, 2021 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

12 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

11 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.