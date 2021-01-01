Serbian President Takes Part in Ceremony Launching Gas Via TurkStream Through Serbia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Serbian President Alexander Vucic on Friday morning attended a ceremony dedicated to the launch of Russian gas into the Serbian gas transmission system via Bulgaria from the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Dusan Bajatovic, the director of the state-owned natural gas company Srbijagas, and Russian ambassador in Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko took part in the ceremony that was held in the northern Gospodinci village.

"This is of great importance for Serbia, thank you for your completed work," Vucic said after inspecting the infrastructure.