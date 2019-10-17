UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Section Of TurkStream Pipeline To Be Completed By 2019 End - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

Serbian Section of TurkStream Pipeline to Be Completed by 2019 End - Ambassador to Russia

The construction of the Serbian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline is proceeding as scheduled and will be completed by the end of the year, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski confirmed in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The construction of the Serbian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline is proceeding as scheduled and will be completed by the end of the year, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski confirmed in an interview with Sputnik.

The 249-mile long Serbian portion of the pipeline will stretch from the Serbian-Bulgarian to the Serbian-Hungarian border. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pledged earlier in October that it would be completed on time.

"As for the pipelines, the construction is being completed and is expected to be finished by the end of the year ... The gas pipelines have been partially installed, starting from the Bulgarian border. Everything is fine, work is underway," Lazanski said.

He recalled a recent delay in pipeline infrastructure construction in Bulgaria, emphasizing that it had not affected Serbia's work.

"I believe one company has had a complaint about the bidding process, but Bulgaria's Supreme Court has ruled to continue TurkStream construction. Anyway, during this delay by the Bulgarian side, we conducted active operations at our section," Lazanski noted.

Serbia needs receiving Russian gas via the TurkStream due to uncertainty with gas transit through Ukraine, Lazanski explained.

"As for the gas, it should be emphasized that Serbian industry uses Russian gas chiefly. Gas pipelines passing through Ukraine certainly remain an unresolved matter. This is why we are forced to rely upon gas pipelines passing through Turkey and Bulgaria, the TurkStream. This is our key focus," Lazanski said.

The diplomat voiced the belief that Russia would extend it gas contract with Ukraine, expiring in the end of 2019.

According to Lazanski, Russian gas is the best option for his country, given the expensiveness of US energy.

"If we look at US shale gas and oil, this is too expensive for us. Moreover, we don't have the necessary gas transport infrastructure. Russian gas is the best option for Serbia and not only for Serbia," Lazanski emphasized.

He went on to say that securing Russian gas deliveries was a matter of strategic importance for Belgrade.

TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet annually. It consists of two pipelines, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Russia Turkey Company Oil Fine Belgrade Bulgaria Serbia October Border Gas 2019 From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Federal Minister admits govt’s mistake not to ta ..

12 minutes ago

Constant Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir may ..

50 seconds ago

Kamyab Jawan programme to create new opportunities ..

52 seconds ago

Military siege, communications curbs continue on 7 ..

53 seconds ago

Poverty alleviation top most priority of govt: Aon ..

1 minute ago

Nigerian Air Chief lauds glorious history of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.