Sergio Ermotti back as UBS chief for Credit Suisse takeover

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of banking giant UBS to pilot the acquisition of troubled rival Credit Suisse, the board announced Wednesday.

Ermotti spent nine years restoring UBS's reputation after its bailout by the Swiss government and the central bank in 2008, as well as the $2.3 billion in losses racked up by a rogue trader in 2011.

He is due to take over on April 5 from current boss Ralph Hamers, who has agreed to step down but will remain at his side during a transition period.

"The task at hand is an urgent and challenging one. In order to do it in a sustainable and successful way, and in the interest of all stakeholders involved, we need to thoughtfully and systematically assess all options," Ermotti said in a statement from the board.

The marriage of UBS and Credit Suisse was hastily arranged to prevent a global financial meltdown -- but the size of the resulting megabank could cause domestic problems in Switzerland, the central bank admitted last week.

UBS was already the biggest bank in the country -- and will now become even larger after swallowing up the second-most important bank in the wealthy Alpine nation, where a vibrant banking scene is central to Swiss culture.