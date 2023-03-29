UrduPoint.com

Sergio Ermotti Back As UBS Chief For Credit Suisse Takeover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Sergio Ermotti back as UBS chief for Credit Suisse takeover

Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of banking giant UBS to pilot the acquisition of troubled rival Credit Suisse, the board announced Wednesday

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of banking giant UBS to pilot the acquisition of troubled rival Credit Suisse, the board announced Wednesday.

Ermotti spent nine years restoring UBS's reputation after its bailout by the Swiss government and the central bank in 2008, as well as the $2.3 billion in losses racked up by a rogue trader in 2011.

He is due to take over on April 5 from current boss Ralph Hamers, who has agreed to step down but will remain at his side during a transition period.

"The task at hand is an urgent and challenging one. In order to do it in a sustainable and successful way, and in the interest of all stakeholders involved, we need to thoughtfully and systematically assess all options," Ermotti said in a statement from the board.

The marriage of UBS and Credit Suisse was hastily arranged to prevent a global financial meltdown -- but the size of the resulting megabank could cause domestic problems in Switzerland, the central bank admitted last week.

UBS was already the biggest bank in the country -- and will now become even larger after swallowing up the second-most important bank in the wealthy Alpine nation, where a vibrant banking scene is central to Swiss culture.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Marriage Bank Alpine Switzerland April All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ all ..

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ alleges Maryam

1 minute ago
 Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

28 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

28 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

28 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

46 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.