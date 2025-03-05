Open Menu

Services’ Export Up By 6.16% In Jul-Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The export of various services witnessed 6.16 percent increase during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to the PBS data, Pakistan earned $4.748 billion from the export of services during July-January 2024-25 as compared to services’ export of $4.472 billion in July-January 2023-24.

The services’ imports also increased by 9.15 percent during the months under review and were recorded at $6.678 billion as compared to the imports of $6.118 billion in July-January 2023-24.

Based on the figures, the services’ trade deficit surged by 17.27 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

The services trade deficit was recorded at $1.929 billion against the deficit of $1.645 billion in last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services exports in January 2025 increased by 1.51 percent to $691.62 million from $681.31 million in January 2024.

The services imports also went up by 3.84 percent by going up from $968.57 million to $1.005 billion, according to PBS data.

On month-on-month basis, the export of services decreased by 12.69 percent in January 2025 when compared to the export of $792.17 million in December 2024.

The imports of services also witnessed a decline of 2.74 percent in January 2025 compared to imports of $1.034 billion in December 2024, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

17 minutes ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

32 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

1 hour ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

1 hour ago
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business