Services’ Export Up By 6.16% In Jul-Jan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The export of various services witnessed 6.16 percent increase during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
According to the PBS data, Pakistan earned $4.748 billion from the export of services during July-January 2024-25 as compared to services’ export of $4.472 billion in July-January 2023-24.
The services’ imports also increased by 9.15 percent during the months under review and were recorded at $6.678 billion as compared to the imports of $6.118 billion in July-January 2023-24.
Based on the figures, the services’ trade deficit surged by 17.27 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.
The services trade deficit was recorded at $1.929 billion against the deficit of $1.645 billion in last year.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services exports in January 2025 increased by 1.51 percent to $691.62 million from $681.31 million in January 2024.
The services imports also went up by 3.84 percent by going up from $968.57 million to $1.005 billion, according to PBS data.
On month-on-month basis, the export of services decreased by 12.69 percent in January 2025 when compared to the export of $792.17 million in December 2024.
The imports of services also witnessed a decline of 2.74 percent in January 2025 compared to imports of $1.034 billion in December 2024, PBS reported.
Recent Stories
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
More Stories From Business
-
Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan2 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1714 against USD Wednesday4 hours ago
-
Singapore allocates 7.5 mln USD for coffeeshop toilet cleanliness4 hours ago
-
Singapore's retail sales rebound in January4 hours ago
-
China to increase defense budget by 7.2 percent in 20254 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: Multiple indicators point to sustained recovery of China's economy4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 20257 hours ago