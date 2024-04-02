Services Exports Decrease By 1.37 Pc In 8 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Exports of services during the first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.37 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July to February, 2023-24 exports of services were recorded at $5.079 billion as against the exports of $5.149 of the same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released here Tuesday.
During the period under review, the services imports into the country grew by 28.18 percent and it was registered at $6.971 billion as compared to the import of $5.438 billion in the same period last year. However, the services exports from the country on a year-on-year basis grew by 6.11 percent in February 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.
In February 2024, services valued at $627.05 million were exported as compared to exports of $590.96 million of the same month of last year. The imports of services into the country grew by 21.14 percent during the period under review as it were recorded at $784.95 million against $647.96.
On month on month basis, the services exports decreased by 8.05 percent and imports by 22.51 percent respectively in February 2024 as compared to January 2024.
During the month of February 2024, the services exports were recorded at $627.05 million as compared to the exports of $681.97 million of the previous month, whereas imports were registered at $784.95 million as compared to the imports of $1.012 billion of last month.
Recent Stories
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
More Stories From Business
-
PIDE unveils comprehensive reform agenda for economic revival1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
PIDE unveils comprehensive reform agenda for economic revival3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Wheat price surges to Rs 3,725 per mound in Bahawalpur6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 20248 hours ago
-
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister18 hours ago
-
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 202218 hours ago
-
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 218 hours ago