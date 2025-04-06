Services’ Exports Grow By 6.03% To $5.45 Bln In 8 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The export of various services witnessed 6.03 percent increase during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
According to PBS data, Pakistan earned $5.459 billion from the export of various services during July-February (2024-25) as compared to $5.148 billion in July-February (2023-24)
On the other hand, the services’ imports also witnessed an increase of 12.03 percent during the months under review and were recorded at $7.709 billion as compared to the import of $6.881 billion in July-February (2023-24).
Based on the figures, the services’ trade deficit increased by 29.85 percent during the period under review by growing from $1.732 billion last year to $2.250 billion during the ongoing fiscal year.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of services in February 2025 increased by 5 percent to $709.96 million from $676.17 million in February 2024.
On the other hand, the imports also grew by 32.70 percent by going up from $763.
42 million to $1,013.02 million, according to PBS data.
On month-on-month basis, the export of services increased by 2.50 percent in February 2025 when compared to the imports of $692.62 million in February 2024.
The imports of services however witnessed a decrease of 1.08 percent in February 2025 compared to imports of $1,024 million in February 2024, PBS reported.
Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country increased by 7.69 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-March (2024-25) were recorded at $24.690 billion against $22.926 billion during July-March (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.33 percent by growing from $40.054 billion last year to $42.589 billion during the first nine months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $17.899 billion against the deficit of $17.128 billion last year, showing an increase of 4.50 percent.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Business
-
Services’ exports grow by 6.03% to $5.45 bln in 8 months3 minutes ago
-
Former SAARC President calls for regional trade boost amid global uncertainty13 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 20257 hours ago
-
Cut in power tariff to boost industry, public relief: Rana Mubashir17 hours ago
-
NADRA office to be set up in Allama Iqbal Colony19 hours ago
-
2 ultrasound machines donated to Allied Hospital-II19 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,500 to Rs320,000 per tola22 hours ago
-
Pakistan sending high-level delegation to US for trade negotiations: Finance Minister23 hours ago
-
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week24 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 20251 day ago