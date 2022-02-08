UrduPoint.com

Services' Exports Increase By 20.24 Percent In 1st Half

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Services' exports increase by 20.24 percent in 1st half

The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first half of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first half of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent.

The services' imports also rose by 38.80 percent by growing from $3784.27 million last year to $5252.45 million during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the services' exports during the month of December 2021 grew by 7.51 percent to $674.05 million against the exports of $626.99 million during December 2020.

The imports also grew by 31.60 percent from $772.

09 million in last December to $1016.04 million in December 2021, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 18.47 percent as compared to the exports of $568.98 million in November 2021. On the other hand, the imports increased by 18.69 percent as compared the imports of $856.03 million in November 2021, the data revealed Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country increased by 23.96 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The merchandize exports during July-January (2021-22) were recorded at $17.671 billion compared to the exports of $14.255 billion during July-January (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandize exports went up by 58.84 percent and grew by $29.257 billion last year to $46.471 billion during the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports November December 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About ..

Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About Sanctions - Senior Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations agai ..

Hareem Shah says FIA making false allegations against her husband to take reveng ..

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Wi ..

Moscow Hopes Sputnik V COVID Vaccine Production Will Start in Egypt in Spring - ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt not afraid of opposition's quick march, PTI S ..

Govt not afraid of opposition's quick march, PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter, four accomplices held

Robber killed in encounter, four accomplices held

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>