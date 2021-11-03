UrduPoint.com

Services Exports Increase By 23% In 1st Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:59 PM

Services exports increase by 23% in 1st quarter

The exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 23.20 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 23.20 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

The exports of services during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at $1572.04 million against the exports of $1275.97 million in July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 23.20 percent.

The imports from the country also rose by 26.54 percent by growing from $1809.08 million last year to $2289.25 million during the period under review.

Based on the figures, the services' trade deficit widened by 34.53 percent to $717.

21 million during the first three months of the current year as compared to the deficit of $533.11 million last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the services' exports during the month of September 2021 grew by 15.73 percent to $550.91 million against the exports of $476.04 million during September 2020.

The imports also grew by 17 percent from $571.04 million in last September to $668.09 million in September 2021, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 1.25 percent when compared to the exports of $544.11 million in August 2021.

However, the imports decreased by 24.09 percent when compared to the imports of $880.08 in August 2021, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports August September 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade A ..

New Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN - Minister

47 seconds ago
 Growers advised to complete gram cultivation by No ..

Growers advised to complete gram cultivation by Nov 15

49 seconds ago
 Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Polish Fo ..

Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Polish Foreign Ministry After Border In ..

16 minutes ago
 Gandapur grieved over Baloch bus tragedy in AJK

Gandapur grieved over Baloch bus tragedy in AJK

16 minutes ago
 Coaster falls into gorge: 23 killed, 13 injured i ..

Coaster falls into gorge: 23 killed, 13 injured in AJK

16 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of h ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of her son

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.