Services Exports Increase By 9.69% During Jul-Mar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The exports of services during the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased by 9.69 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During July-March 2024-25, exports of services were recorded at $6.235 billion as against the exports of $5.684 billion during the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the services imports into the country grew by 8.74 percent and it was registered at $8.552 billion as compared to the import of $7.865 billion in the same period last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the services exports from the country grew by 4.

89 percent in March 2025 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

In March 2025, services valued at $743.32 million were exported as compared to exports of $708.66 million in the same month of last year.

The imports of services into the country also surged by 6.89 percent during the period under review as it was recorded at $790.14 million against $907.57.

On month on month basis, the services exports also increased by 4.14 percent in March 2025 as compared to the export of $713.77 million in February 2025.

However, the services imports decreased by 0.31 percent in March 2025 as compared to the import of $973.12 million in February 2025.

More Stories From Business