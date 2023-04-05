Close
Services Exports Increased By 6.48% In 8 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Services exports increased by 6.48% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Services sector exports from the country during the last eight months of the current financial year grew by 6.48 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2022-23, the services exports were recorded at $4.779 billion as compared to the exports of $4.487 billion in the same period of last year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the imports of services into the country decreased by 32.95 percent and were recorded at $5.119 billion as compared to the imports of $7.635 billion in the same period last year.

During the last eight months of the current financial year services trade deficit narrowed by 89.19 percent as it went down from $3.147 billion in July-February, 2021-22 to $340.39 million in the same period of the current financial year.

On year on year basis, the services trade deficit shrank 90.

57 percent in February 2023 and it was recorded at $38.77 million as against $410.98 million in the same month of last year.

In February 2023, services valuing $547.15 million were exported as compared the exports of $543.16 million and it was up by 5.71 percent, whereas services imports decreased by 35.76 percent as it was registered at $612.92 million against $954.14 million of the same month of last year.

On month on month basis, the services trade deficit decreased by 316.68 percent and it was recorded at $38.77 million in February 2023 as against $17.89 million in January 2023.

In the month of February 2023, services valuing $574.15 million were exported as compared to the exports of 608.98 million in January 2023, whereas services worth $612.92 million were imported as against the import of $592.09 million of the last month of the current financial year.

